The Florida Aquarium plans to reopen on May 15

After nearly two months, The Florida Aquarium announced its own plan to get back in business.

On Tuesday morning, the Tampa-based aquarium announced it will reopen to the public on Friday, May 15. Aquarium staff says they have been deep cleaning all exhibits and will open with attendance limits.

Starting May 7, the aquarium will begin taking online reservations. Online tickets will be required for all guests. Anyone without an online reservation will not be allowed to enter.

The Florida Aquarium says admission will be timed to help limit the number of guests on-site at the same time, which will help them fall in line with social distancing requirements.

Among other changes, the aquarium will only use touchless transactions and staff members will be required to wear masks in public spaces.

The outdoor play around and animal touch exhibits will remain closed until further notice.

Information on online tickets and all health and safety measures can be found at www.flaquarium.org.

