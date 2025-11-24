Thanksgiving grocery store hours: What’s open and closed?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thanksgiving will be here before you know it.
Just like the last few years, some stores will be open, while others will be closed or have limited hours.
Hopefully, you’ll have everything you need before then, but if you forget something, don’t worry.
Here’s a list of stores that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving this year. Hours may vary by location, so make sure you check with your local store.
Most major chains will be closed on Thanksgiving
Grocery stores that will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving:
ALDI
Publix
Trader Joe's
Winn-Dixie
Grocery stores that will be OPEN on Thanksgiving:
Fresh Market - Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Whole Foods - Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Retail stores that will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving:
Best Buy
BJ's Wholesale
Costco
Dick's Sporting Goods
Home Depot
Kohl's
Lowe's
Sam's Club
Target
Walmart
Retail stores that will be OPEN on Thanksgiving:
CVS - Some stores will be open with modified or shortened hours
