Thanksgiving grocery store hours: What’s open and closed?

The Brief Many stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, while some will be open with modified hours. Big stores like Publix, Target and Walmart will be closed. Hours will vary by location, so make sure you check with your local store.



Thanksgiving will be here before you know it.

Just like the last few years, some stores will be open, while others will be closed or have limited hours.

Hopefully, you’ll have everything you need before then, but if you forget something, don’t worry.

Here’s a list of stores that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving this year. Hours may vary by location, so make sure you check with your local store.

A salt rubbed, roasted turkey with roasted parsnips, pan sauce, center and spiced pumpkin soup with maple syrup in roasted pumpkins, are part of a Thanksgiving dinner. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Most major chains will be closed on Thanksgiving

Grocery stores that will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving:

ALDI

Publix

Trader Joe's

Winn-Dixie

Grocery stores that will be OPEN on Thanksgiving:

Fresh Market - Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whole Foods - Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Retail stores that will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving:

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Home Depot

Kohl's

Lowe's

Sam's Club

Target

Walmart

Retail stores that will be OPEN on Thanksgiving:

CVS - Some stores will be open with modified or shortened hours