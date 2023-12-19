TGI Fridays frozen chicken bites recalled after plastic reportedly found inside them, USDA says

Over 26,000 pounds of frozen chicken bites have been recalled after customers reported they found pieces of plastic inside them, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites have been recalled, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday after Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. notified officials that it had received consumer complaints about "clear, hard plastic" found "under the breading of the boneless chicken bites."

This frozen product was produced on Oct. 3. The recall applies to the 15-ounce box of the honey BBQ-flavored chicken bites under lot code KL3K03. The best-by date is 12/26/24. The product was shipped to grocery stores and retail locations across the U.S.

Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service

Officials said there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consumption of the chicken bites.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the FSIS said. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service

Any consumers with food safety questions can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline.

Click here for more information about the recall.