Texas man accused of calling in bomb threat to Florida school

A man in Texas is accused of calling in a bomb threat to an elementary school in Florida.

Longwood Elementary, at 840 Orange Avenue, was placed on lockdown just after noon on Thursday.

Officers from the Longwood Police Department responded to assist the Longwood school resource officer and faculty in a search but no device was located, and the school was released from lockdown.

Investigators said they determined the call was received from a phone owned by an Ethan Edward Curtis, in Texas. Similar threatening calls were made from the same number to others in Guadalupe County, Texas.

Curtis, 27, was arrested by members of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office in Seguin, Texas on local charges. Longwood Police Investigators also obtained a Seminole County arrest warrant for Ethan Curtis for false report concerning planting a bomb related to the Longwood Elementary call.

