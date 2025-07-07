Texas flooding: Florida sends crews to assist in search and rescue efforts

The Brief Florida is sending three swiftwater rescue teams to help Texas after deadly July 4th flooding. Governor DeSantis announced the deployment of 16 rescue and medical personnel. The teams have left Florida and are on their way to assist with recovery efforts.



Florida is sending crews to assist with search and rescue efforts currently underway in Texas, where more than 80 people lost their lives during the catastrophic flooding over the July 4th weekend.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state's support on Sunday afternoon in a post on X.

The statement read: "Florida will support Texas following the catastrophic flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding areas. At my direction,@FLSERT is deploying three swiftwater rescue teams through an EMAC to assist with response and recovery. We’re standing by to lend more help as requested."

On Monday morning, Florida US&R Task Force 4, an urban search and rescue team based in Central Florida, posted pictures on social media showing crews preparing to assist with search efforts.

Both Florida Task Force 4 and Florida Task Force 8 were activated as two Type 3 swiftwater rescue teams.

COMFORT, TEXAS - JULY 04: Boerne Search and Rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple Expand

The teams have left Florida and are currently en route to Texas. Officials stated that the combined deployment includes 16 personnel, comprising swiftwater rescue technicians and medical specialists.

In the early morning hours of July 4, heavy rain caused the Guadalupe River to rise nearly 30 feet within 45 minutes, triggering a devastating flood, officials said.

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: Vehicles sit submerged as a search and rescue worker looks through debris for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe R Expand

As of Monday morning, the flood had killed over 80 people and swept dozens of children from Camp Mystic, a nearby Christian camp.

The camp confirmed that 27 campers and counselors were among the people who died in the flooding.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly," they wrote in a message on the camp's website.

As of the latest update, at least 10 girls from Camp Mystic remain unaccounted for.

A view of Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were on Saturday searching for more than 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US state of Texas, af Expand

According to FOX Weather, worries are increasing that additional dangerous flooding may affect communities still recovering from the recent disaster. On Monday, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) elevated the flood risk to Level 3 out of 4 for parts of Central Texas, with multiple Flash Flood Warnings already issued for counties hit by weekend flooding.

