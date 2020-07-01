Test being performed after retention pond near Disney loses water 'seemingly overnight'

article

A resident at the Falcon Square apartment complex near Disney in the Horizons West, Winter Garden area told FOX 35 Orlando that they are worried about the retention pond in their community.

"About a week and a half ago all of the water in a large retention pond disappeared, seemingly overnight," he wrote. "As a lifelong Floridian, I am pretty confident that this can only be caused by a sinkhole."

It is not confirmed to be a sinkhole though. The Community Management company, Venterra Realty, has reportedly notified the county of the decrease in water levels.

The county said that they are performing tests to identify the cause and loss of the water from the pond.

