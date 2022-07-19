Temperatures soar with afternoon storms in the mix for Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 95 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Another day of typical summer weather is in play for this Tuesday. Expect afternoon temps to course into the mid-90s inland, lower 90s at the beaches. Rain chances develop closer to the Gulf of Mexico through early-mid morning. Rain then moves closer to Orlando by early-mid afternoon – mainly after 2 p.m. Coverage moves up into the 50% range.

Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning strikes will be the primary storm hazards today.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid will be the theme near the attractions again today. Rain chances won't rise there until mainly after 2 p.m. Highs hit in the mid-90s. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning can be expected!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Local beaches look good for logging a bit of time on the sand this Tuesday. Rain chances emerge after 3 p.m. and rising into the 40-50% coverage range. Heavy rain and lightning are the

main hazards. Surf is in the 2-3' range as a southeast swell continues through the day. A moderate risk of rip currents is also in play at all Central Florida beaches.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Rain chances hold steady through mid-week in the 50% range. Coverage then falls Thursday as some drier air slides into the state. In the tropics, things are still on the quiet side and storm formation is not expected for the next 5 days.