Teens caught on camera allegedly robbing man at gunpoint

Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly holding a man at gunpoint and robbing him at Wes Crile Park in Deltona, authorities reported.

The incident, captured by park surveillance cameras, escalated into shots being fired, prompting multiple 911 calls, according to deputies.

The park was unusually crowded due to primary election day, with people lined up to vote at a nearby polling location.

"Let's start getting these people at the park. Rounded up in a safe location until we can figure out what's going on here," a 911 dispatcher instructed a caller.

Authorities determined that a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old met with 24-year-old Ethan Fontaine at the park for a drug deal. During the transaction, the teenagers allegedly brandished firearms and robbed Fontaine.

Fontaine fled the scene but returned wielding a rifle, prompting the teenagers to draw their guns. Although two shots were fired, no injuries were reported.

"We heard it, like, all the way back in there. Yeah. In the back of the park? Yeah," a caller reported.

The teenagers were arrested Tuesday night for shooting at a public building, with additional charges pending. Fontaine was apprehended Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Primary voting at Wes Crile Park had to be temporarily halted. Authorities are now seeking other witnesses to the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.