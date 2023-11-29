Teen's baby found abandoned in Florida backyard with umbilical cord still attached: police

Stream FOX 35 News

Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned in a Florida backyard with the umbilical cord still attached.

A woman made the shocking discovery Sunday after 12:40 a.m. at a home on North 17th Street in Palatka, the Palatka Police Department stated in a social media post.

Investigators said the newborn was found nude and wrapped in a blanket. The child was rushed to a hospital and is reportedly "doing well," police said.

The woman told responding officers she had no idea where the baby came from or who put the child in the yard.

Police later determined that a 15-year-old girl who lives at the home gave birth to the baby after evidence at the scene indicated the baby was born inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing.