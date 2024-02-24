Teen arrested after shooting in Orange City parking lot, police say

A 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex following an altercation, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 11:25 a.m. at the Grandeville on Saxon apartment complex on Saxon Avenue. According to a release, the 21-year-old victim met the teen and others regarding firearms. Police said the 21-year-old was later shot in the abdomen following a dispute. The suspects would then flee the scene, prompting a notification to be sent to local agencies about the vehicle involved.

A short time after the incident, Daytona Beach Police noticed a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop where a teen was then placed under arrest, according to police.

The teen was transported to the Volusia County Juvenile Resource Center and faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Berenice Martell with the Orange City Police Department at 386-775-5486.