Stabbing at Orange County gas station leaves teen with serious injuries, deputies say

An 18-year-old teen is in serious condition after an early morning stabbing at an Orange County gas station, according to the Orange County Sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to the Circle K in the 9000 block of South Orange Ave around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old male who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

The Sheriff's office says this is an active and ongoing investigation. No suspect information or other details were immediately released.