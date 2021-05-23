Teen saves toddler from drowning at pool party

On Mother's Day weekend, Randy Brown's years of swimming lessons saved a toddler's life.

The 13-year-old saved a 2-year-old boy, whose body was spotted by the child's mother at the bottom of a pool.

"She was screaming at the side of the pool and was like, ‘There’s my son,'" Brown said.

Brown said he swam to the bottom of the pool and pulled the boy up to the surface. People performed CPR and revived the boy.

The toddler survived the ordeal. Brown said he's thankful for his swimming skills.

"If I didn't do what I did right there, he might not be here today," Brown said. "I just thank God that everybody was there and that we had trained, certified professional CPR people there."

Brown's instructor at The Swim Center in Stockbridge, Jennifer Hill, said the incident is an example of why teaching children basic swimming skills at a young age is crucial.

