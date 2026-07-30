Teen killed in Orange County shooting remembered as 'very positive,' college-bound

The Brief Seventeen-year-old Skyler Bradford was shot and killed Wednesday at an Orange County apartment complex while visiting Orlando. Her mother said Bradford had graduated high school early and was set to start college next month. The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not announced any arrests as the investigation continues.



A 17-year-old girl who was preparing to start college next month was shot and killed at an Orange County apartment complex, leaving her family mourning the loss of what her mother called her "best friend."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Skyler Bradford was shot and killed Wednesday at an apartment complex on Old Cheney Highway. No arrests have been announced, and investigators have not identified any suspects.

What they're saying:

Bradford's mother, Rodnesha Speed, described her daughter as an outgoing teenager who had recently graduated from high school ahead of schedule.

"Energetic, very positive, motivating young lady," Speed said. "She loved being the big sister, especially to the little babies."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Skyler Bradford was shot and killed on July 29, 2026, at an apartment complex on Old Cheney Highway. [Credit: Dorisha Speed and Rodnesha Speed]

Speed said her daughter was excited to begin college in the coming weeks.

"She was super excited about that. She was supposed to start college next month," she said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Skyler Bradford was shot and killed on July 29, 2026, at an apartment complex on Old Cheney Highway. [Credit: Dorisha Speed and Rodnesha Speed]

Instead, the family is planning Bradford's funeral.

Speed said she lives in the Tampa area and that her daughter was visiting Orlando when she was killed.

She said neighbors told her they heard an argument before the shooting.

"The neighbors also said they heard an argument... Then they heard a gunshot, and then they didn't hear anything," Speed said.

Grieving the loss of her daughter, Speed said:

"I'm never going to see my daughter again. That was my best friend."

As detectives continue investigating the shooting, Speed said she remains determined to seek justice.

"I won't stop fighting until justice is served," she said.

What you can do:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains active. No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).