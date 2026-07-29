17-year-old girl shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

The Brief A 17-year-old girl died after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Orange County. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Old Cheney Highway around 4:55 p.m. Investigators said all parties remained at the scene and there is no threat to the public.



A 17-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at about 4:55 p.m. to the 5500 block of Old Cheney Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The sheriff's office said everyone involved remained at the scene, and investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation remains in its early stages, and no additional information has been released. Check back for updates.