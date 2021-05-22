Teen in critical condition after being shot in drive-by shooting

article

Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday night on San Jose Blvd.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the teen was outside when two people drove by and shot at him.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.