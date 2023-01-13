Teen girl missing out of Leesburg since Wednesday: deputies

article

A teenage girl from Leesburg has been reported missing, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Carys Andrews, 15, was last seen at her home in Leesburg on Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. She was wearing sweatpants and a long sleeve shirt, deputies said. She may be in the Fruitland area.

Carys is described as a white female, who weighs 90 pounds, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-9529 if you know Carys whereabouts.