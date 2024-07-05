Man arrested for stabbing teen at Orlando home: police

A man is in custody for stabbing a teenager at an Orlando home Friday morning, police said.

Devon Osby, 42, was taken to jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said the stabbing happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Bleasdale Avenue.

Devon Osby (Credit: Orange County jail)

The 17-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the teen and the man are known to each other.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately released.