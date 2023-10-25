3 teenagers arrested in Sanford shooting that left 16-year-old dead, police say

article

Three teenagers were arrested for a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead outside a Sanford apartment building on Sunday, police said.

Jackie Irving Jr, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on a charge of first-degree premeditated homicide. Angel Diaz, 18, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree premeditated murder.

On October 22, around 5:45 p.m., police said they received a 911 call about a shooting that happened near the Stratford Pointe Apartments at 1700 Old England Loop.

Officers arrived and found 16-year-old Jamarcus Parker in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Parents of Florida toddler found in pond behind Sanford home denied bond

Police said Parker and friends were hanging out in the parking lot when a burgundy Kia drove into the complex. Two people exited the car, approached the group, and began shooting.

In a statement, Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said:

"After watching the video that captured this heinous act, the suspects' blatant disregard for the lives of so many people is astounding. They cold-bloodedly approached a crowd of teenagers and opened fire. As if this isn't appalling enough watching the young children on bicycles and throwing the football on a Sunday run for their lives as the shooters gunned down a 16-year-old, leaves me speechless and ignites a fire in me."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.