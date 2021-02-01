Teen arrested in fatal shooting of Ocoee woman, deputies say

article

Orange County deputies have arrested Michael Lecorn, 16, accused of shooting Fonda Gandy in her home several times.

Deputies made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said it started with an argument inside an apartment off Vizcaya Lake Road in Ocoee. Gandy’s father, Anthony, said his two daughters live there and when his granddaughter brought Lecorn inside, both women asked him to leave.

"They tell me they started arguing and whatever and he takes out the gun and shoots at my 39-year-old daughter. Her name is LaWanda. She got away."

Deputies said Fonda was hit and killed.

Her fathers said he worked at Michael’s in Ocoee.

"She was very sweet, very kind. She loved her job. She a supervisor."

Fonda was his oldest daughter and moved here two months ago from Oklahoma. He said they talked every day.

"She always tells me daddy make sure you text me so I know you got home safe. And now she gone."

This story is developing, check back for updates.