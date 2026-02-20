Florida House advances homestead tax cut amendment as Senate hesitates

The Brief The Florida House has approved a measure to eliminate most non-school homestead taxes. The Florida Senate has yet to unveil its own plan before the session deadline. The debate centers on local revenue losses and their impact on public services.



Florida House Republicans are advancing a proposal that could ask voters to significantly scale back homestead property taxes, but the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The debate highlights divisions over how deeply to cut local tax revenues and how quickly to move.

What we know:

The Republican-controlled Florida House voted 80-30 along party lines Thursday to approve a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 203) that would eliminate all non-school property taxes on homesteaded properties.

If 60% of voters approve the measure in the November 2026 general election, the change would take effect in the 2027 tax year.

State economists estimate the proposal would reduce revenue for cities, counties, water management districts and other special taxing districts by about $14.8 billion annually. The measure includes language aimed at preventing cuts to funding for law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the proposal — at least in its current form — will make it to the ballot.

The Senate has not advanced a comparable measure during the regular session, which is scheduled to end March 13. Senate Appropriations Chairman Ed Hooper, R-Trinity, said the chamber is still working on its own approach but did not provide a timeline.

Hooper said a proposal would be ready "before this session and or special session is over or extended session," leaving open the possibility of further delays or revisions.

What they're saying:

House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, framed the vote as part of an ongoing negotiation with the Senate.

"Although this stands as the House’s contribution to the property tax conversation, we continue to be open to any of the Senate’s ideas — provided those ideas ever materialize as actions," Perez said.

Hooper emphasized caution, citing the uneven impact across the state’s 67 counties.

"So, we're very careful about what we do," Hooper said. "Sixty-seven totally different counties are impacted in a totally different way. We're considering that."

Supporters say the proposal gives voters the final say and encourages fiscal restraint.

"We are trusting in the voters of Florida by putting this forward," said Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, called the measure a "reasonably measured approach" that would foster "a culture of thrift throughout the state."

Democrats warned of unintended consequences, including higher fees and shifting tax burdens.

"This bill does not guarantee that funds will keep pace with future needs," said Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston. "What you’re doing is creating a floor and ceiling so that law enforcement, fire and corrections will never see a raise, never get new equipment, because there is no money to go around."

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, argued the proposal would disproportionately benefit wealthier homeowners.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"The reality is that those who make the most money will get the biggest tax break. Those who make less will see less," Eskamani said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has pushed for property tax cuts for more than a year, urged a deliberate approach.

"Given that it can’t be voted on by the people before November, it’s better to do it right than do it quick!" DeSantis posted on X.

Perez rejected suggestions that the House was moving hastily.

"Our actions today are not sudden, nor do they meet any reasonable definition of quick," he said.

The backstory:

The House proposal follows months of study by a select committee formed at the end of the 2025 session. The panel produced eight proposals last fall, three of which advanced to the House floor.

In addition to eliminating most homestead property taxes, other proposals would increase the homestead exemption for homeowners with property insurance and modify the Save Our Homes cap by limiting increases in taxable value to 3% over three years. The current cap limits increases to 3% annually.

Cities and counties have raised concerns that deep cuts to homestead property taxes could reduce funding for core services, particularly in fast-growing areas that need to expand police and emergency response capabilities.