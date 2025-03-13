Teen arrested in deadly Poinciana crash enters plea for unrelated charge of driving without valid license

The Brief A teenager, driving without a license, ran a stop sign in Poinciana in 2023, killing a grandmother and her three grandchildren, according to authorities. His father, Richard Ferguson, was later charged for allowing him to drive. The teen, who faces multiple felony charges in that case, has pleaded guilty to an unrelated 2024 charge of driving without a valid license.



A teenager accused of running a stop sign in Poinciana in 2023 and killing a grandmother and her three grandchildren entered a plea and was found guilty on an unrelated 2024 charge of driving without a valid license, according to the teen's attorney.

Attorney says teen will serve 60 days in custody

What we know:

Authorities say the deadly crash occurred on Sept. 3, 2023, at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Road in Poinciana. A 15-year-old boy, who had no driver’s license or learner’s permit, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevy Impala when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a 2022 Honda HR-V, according to authorities. The impact caused the Honda to spin and hit a light pole.

Three people in the Honda were killed: 50-year-old Trinidad Hernandez and her three grandchildren — Mylie Cruz, 1; Marvin Cruz, 9; and Anayari Hernandez, 11. Another occupant, a 52-year-old man, survived with serious injuries.

The teenage driver was reportedly traveling over 70 mph at the time of the crash. He was later charged with multiple felonies, including four counts of vehicular manslaughter.

His father, 68-year-old Richard Seymour Ferguson, was arrested last month. Court records allege Ferguson knowingly allowed his son to drive that night, moving another vehicle out of the driveway to give him access to the Chevy Impala.

Following the fatal crash, the Poinciana community lobbied for increased safety measures at the intersection where the accident took place. Eventually, the location was converted into a four-way stop.

According to the family's attorney, the teenager pleaded and was found guilty of a 2024 charge of driving without a valid license in Osceola County, a second-degree misdemeanor. In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, the attorney said his client will serve the maximum punishment allowed with 60 days in custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed why it took over a year for the teen to be arrested or whether he had been under investigation since the crash.

What they're saying:

Attorney Andrew Darling said young Mr. Ferguson did not plead in the 2003 crash case, which is still open and pending.

"He pled and was found guilty to a 2024 driving without a valid license case in Osceola County today. That is a second-degree misdemeanor (a small step up from a traffic citation) with a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail. He agreed to close the case even though he has a valid learner's permit, and he will serve the maximum punishment allowed with 60 days in custody."

