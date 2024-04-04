Teen arrested after armed robbery at Orlando 7-Eleven, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A teenager was arrested after he allegedly held a 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint and fired a shot that narrowly missed them, according to police.

The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. on March 25 at the 7-Eleven at 5570 N. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department. The teen, who was arrested Thursday – two days after his 16th birthday – was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Police located him Thursday as he approached a bus stop on OBT. He had a loaded gun in his backpack, police said.

No other details were released.