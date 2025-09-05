Teen accused in Orlando Halloween mass shooting set for January trial

The Brief Orlando teen Jaylen Edgar faces trial in January for a mass shooting that killed two and injured several during last year’s Halloween celebrations. The 17-year-old, charged as an adult, remains jailed without bond as new jailhouse phone calls shed light on his mindset behind bars. Edgar, who turns 18 this month, described his incarceration as "a minor setback" while friends say lawyers are reluctant to take his case.



A Central Florida teenager accused of killing two people and injuring several others in a mass shooting in downtown Orlando last Halloween is set to stand trial in January.

What we know:

Seventeen-year-old Jaylen Edgar is accused of opening fire during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando last year, killing two people and injuring several others. He is being charged as an adult with two counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Edgar remains held without bond at the Orange County Jail, where his trial is scheduled to begin in January.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not detailed a possible motive behind the Halloween shooting or explained how Edgar obtained the weapon used in the attack. It also remains unclear whether prosecutors will seek the maximum sentence allowable under Florida law given Edgar’s age.

The backstory:

The shooting sent thousands of Halloween revelers scrambling through downtown Orlando, with chaos leaving a 26-year-old woman trampled in the crowd. Police body camera footage captured the moment officers tackled Edgar to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

What they're saying:

From jailhouse phone calls, Edgar described his incarceration as "a minor setback," adding, "Every day I wake up and every night before I go to sleep, I pray to God. I give everything to God. Just keep good spirits you feel me? Ain’t no point in being sad."

In another call, a friend told Edgar that attorneys were hesitant to take on his case.

"They scared to take the case. They like, ‘Hell, nah. They don’t want nothing to do with it.’"

What's next:

Edgar's trial is scheduled to begin early next year.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS