Teen seriously injured, 4 kids hurt in Marion County crash involving 2 school buses: FHP

By Kiah Armstrong
Marion County
FOX 35 Orlando
Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured and several kids were taken to a local hospital following a Marion County school bus crash that happened Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The teen was driving a van near CR 315 and NW 135th Street around 2:20 p.m. when she crossed a center line and traveled northbound in the southbound lane of CR 315 causing a head-on collision with one school bus. 

The debris from that crash collided with a second school bus that was behind the first school bus, FHP said. 

Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue

Of the 69 kids on board both school buses, four were taken to the hospital, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. 

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

No other details have been released. 