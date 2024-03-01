Teen seriously injured, 4 kids hurt in Marion County crash involving 2 school buses: FHP
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured and several kids were taken to a local hospital following a Marion County school bus crash that happened Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The teen was driving a van near CR 315 and NW 135th Street around 2:20 p.m. when she crossed a center line and traveled northbound in the southbound lane of CR 315 causing a head-on collision with one school bus.
The debris from that crash collided with a second school bus that was behind the first school bus, FHP said.
Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue
Of the 69 kids on board both school buses, four were taken to the hospital, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.
The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
No other details have been released.