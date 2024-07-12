Team USA track team members training in Central Florida for Paris Olympics

Star Athletics Track Club, based in Lake County, is home to some of the nation’s top track athletes. Six of the club’s sprinters are gearing up to represent Team USA at the Summer Olympics.

"It’s a surreal moment now that I’m actually going to the Olympics and being a young girl from Miami, living out her dreams," Twanisha "Tee Tee" Terry said.

Training partners Sha’Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson, and Terry swept the podium in the 100-meter final at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Though FOX 35 could not shoot a video of Richardson, she was present at practice on Wednesday. Richardson is the favorite to win gold in the 100 meters.

There is pressure on these athletes to perform well with Team USA at the Paris Olympics. They say they’re approaching the Olympics like any other track meet.

"Just have my routine, do a lot of meditation. The most important thing is just having fun. Once the meet comes, just have to execute, and that’s it," said Kenny Bednarek, who is making his second Olympic appearance. Bednarek placed second in the Tokyo Games.

These athletes hope their long hours of training will pay off big in Paris.

"Going into the Olympic Games, with thousands of people, all these cameras, and all the expectations, that has to be put aside. The thing that makes the athlete comfortable with all that stuff is simply the preparation," said Star Athletics coach Dennis Mitchell.

In addition to the six athletes from Star Athletics representing Team USA, one athlete will compete with the Canadian National team and another with Jamaica.