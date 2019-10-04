Team captures record-breaking 18-foot python in Florida

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Python Action Team is celebrating a record catch for their group: an 18-foot, 4-inch long female python.

The snake is the largest ever captured by the team.

"FWC PAT members Cynthia Downer and Jonathan Lopez captured the large adult female python weighing 98 pounds, 10 ounces, on Sept. 22 at Big Cypress National Preserve," FWC wrote in a press release. "In addition to being the largest snake ever captured by the PAT team, it is also the largest ever captured in Big Cypress. The snake is also the second-largest python ever caught in the wild in Florida, only 4 inches shorter than the longest wild python ever captured in Florida."

FWC says capturing large adult females is critical because it prevents them "from potentially adding an average of 30 to 60 hatchlings to the population each time they breed."

So far to date, the team has removed 900 Burmese pythons from the wild in Florida.

"Removing 900 pythons is a great milestone for our Python Action Team! These snakes coupled with the thousands removed by our partners at the National Park Service and the South Florida Water Management District make a significant impact to protect Florida’s native wildlife,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “With leadership from Governor Ron DeSantis, we are committed to working with our partners including the South Florida Water Management District and the National Park Service to accomplish our goal of removing pythons from our beautiful state.”