Taylor Swift to make one stop in Florida on new 'Eras' tour

article

Get ready, Swifties: Taylor is going back on tour – and she's only making one stop in Florida!

On Tuesday, mega pop star Taylor Swift announced the U.S. dates for her upcoming 'The Eras Tour,' which she calls "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

"The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!" Swift wrote on social media.

The tour announcement comes following the record-breaking release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which dropped on Oct. 21. Swift made music history when ten songs from her new album charted in the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100 in a single week. Midnights also broke Spotify's record for the most-streamed album in a single day when it debuted.

Swift will hit up 27-cities, kicking off on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and wrapping up on Aug. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old Grammy winner will only be making one stop in Florida – at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on April 15, 2023.

Several other big name artists will be joining her on tour, including Parramore, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gracie Abrams.

"I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming," Swift said.

Verified Fan Presales will begin on November 15.