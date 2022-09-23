Taylor Swift fans speculate she'll perform at the Super Bowl

article

Taylor Swift's fans are convinced she's going to be the next Super Bowl halftime performer.

Rumors and reports naming Swift as the coveted performer for the February 2023 game surfaced Friday, although People magazine has learned the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is not performing.

The NFL declined to comment on the matter when reached by Fox News Digital.

The "Swifties," as Swift's fans are often called, went into a frenzy on Friday after the NFL announced Apple Music would be the sponsor of the Super Bowl LVII show. While Swift was not named or used in any of the promotional material, fans took the midnight announcement as a clue.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," the league said in the announcement.

"We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology."

Swift is set to release her upcoming album "Midnights" on Oct. 21. The pop star has been sharing the titles of the songs on the album at midnight weekly on TikTok during a series called "Midnights Mayhem with Me."

Track 13 is titled "Mastermind," while track 8 is "Vigilante S--t."

Fans also pointed to Swift's partnership with Coca-Cola as a reason why she wouldn't have been chosen as a performer in the past. Until this year, Pepsi had been a longtime sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Mary J. Blige performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

