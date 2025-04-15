Florida tax filing deadline extended: What to know

The Brief The tax filing deadline for all Florida residents has been extended to May 1. Initially, the extension was granted only to those affected by Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton, the IRS announced last year. However, the IRS has since expanded the relief to include all residents and businesses across the state, according to the office of Congressman Jimmy Patronis.



Tax Day is here, but Florida residents still have a little over two weeks left to file their taxes.

When do Floridians have to file their taxes?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) extended the tax filing deadline statewide to May 1, giving everyone in Florida more time beyond the usual April 15 deadline.

The May 1 filing deadline is for:

Any individual or business that has a 2024 return normally due during March or April 2025.

Any individual, C corporation or tax-exempt organization that has a valid extension to file their calendar-year 2023 federal return. The IRS noted, however, that payments on these returns are not eligible for the extra time because they were due last spring before the hurricane occurred.

2024 quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on Jan. 15, 2025, and 2025 estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, 2025.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2024, Jan. 31, 2025, and April 30, 2025.

Why was the deadline extended?

Initially, the extension was granted only to those affected by Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton, the IRS announced last year. However, the IRS has since expanded the relief to include all residents and businesses across the state, according to the office of Congressman Jimmy Patronis.

What Florida counties have an extension to file their 2024 taxes?

All 67 counties in Florida have additional time to complete their 2024 taxes.

‘Floridians deserve a little breathing room’

What they're saying:

"After suffering through Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton, Floridians deserve a little breathing room this tax season," Patronis said in a statement. "As some families still work to put their lives back together and small businesses try to stay afloat, the last thing Floridians need is to worry about tax deadlines while they are still recovering."

