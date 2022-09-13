Tanker overturns in Orange County causing heavy traffic delays on SR-528, fire rescue says

Traffic is at a standstill in Orange County after a tanker with oil overturned on State Road 528 Tuesday afternoon, according to fire rescue.

Officials said all westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 21 where the crash happened as crews work to clean the spill.

One person has been flown from the crash site to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orange County Fire Rescue said in a tweet. The extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.