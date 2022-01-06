Taco Bell 'Lover’s Pass' subscription will get you 30 days of tacos for $10

Here’s something to ‘taco’ about: Taco Bell is launching a digital taco subscription.

The major fast-food brand announced Thursday the nationwide debut of Taco Lover’s Pass, a service that allows fans to redeem one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days for $10.

"Taco Bell is doing the most to kick off 2022 with the nationwide debut of the Taco Lover’s Pass, a digital taco subscription service that takes value to the next level and is sure to satisfy any taco craving," the company wrote in a press release on Jan. 6.

To unlock the taco goods, users will need to purchase the pass via the fast-food chain’s app. After buying the pass, a secret category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem it in-restaurant.

"There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value," said Zipporah Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell. "Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points."

The taco chain says the new pass comes after a successful test run last September in Tucson, Arizona.

Last year, Taco Bell also made headlines for its marketing campaign, offering fans a free taco on May 4 — a day that the lunar phase of the moon resembled the crunch food item.

The company affectionately called the moon’s half-moon shape the "Taco Moon," and more than 20 markets around the globe, including the U.S., were set to participate in the offer.

According to the company, Taco Bell is on track to operate 10,000 restaurants globally in the coming decade.

"The brand is proving that its global expansion truly is out of this world," the company wrote in its press release.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.