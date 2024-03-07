Suspicious package found at Flagler County courthouse deemed safe: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

A suspicious package that was found by an employee at the entrance to the Flagler County courthouse Thursday morning has been rendered safe by a law enforcement bomb squad, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The incident prompted a heavy police presence at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center on E Moody Boulevard in Bunnell.

Operations at the courthouse are expected to resume within the hour, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation, and at this time, no arrests have been made.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is expected to provide an update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



