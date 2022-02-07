'Suspicious death with trauma' being investigated in Daytona Beach
article
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is conducting a death investigation on Monday.
Police tell FOX 35 News they are working in the area of Winchester and Washington.
"Currently it is a suspicious death with trauma," police said.
MORE NEWS: Woman falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
The investigating is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Advertisement
Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.