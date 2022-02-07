Expand / Collapse search

'Suspicious death with trauma' being investigated in Daytona Beach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:38AM
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando
article

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is conducting a death investigation on Monday. 

Police tell FOX 35 News they are working in the area of Winchester and Washington. 

"Currently it is a suspicious death with trauma," police said. 

MORE NEWS: Woman falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

The investigating is ongoing. Check back for updates. 

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.