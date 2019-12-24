Suspicious death investigation in Flagler County

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they are calling a "suspicious" death after a body was found inside a home on 174 Florida Avenue in Bunnell.

Deputies responded to the area around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and believe the house to be abandoned.

"I don't think there's any need for the community to be worried," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We're waiting for the medical examiner to give us guidance on what they find and then we'll take it from there, but I don't think there's anything the community needs to be alarmed about."

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911 in reference to Case Number 2019-118157. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS where you could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.