'Suspicious call' to Brevard County Satellite High School prompts lockdown

The Brief Satellite High School received a "suspicious call," prompting a school lockdown, authorities said. The call was made to the high school's front office. Other nearby schools were placed on a shelter-in-place status as a precaution, the department said.



A suspicious call prompted the Satellite Beach Police Department to increase law enforcement as Satellite High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Satellite High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after the front office received a suspicious call, the Satellite Beach Police Department said Dec. 2. The department increased law enforcement in the area, it said.

Additionally, nearby schools, DeLaura Middle School and Holland Elementary School, were placed on a shelter-in-place status, the department said.

What we don't know:

No further details are known about the call at this time.