Suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill qualifies to run for re-election

The Brief Suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill has qualified to run again for her District 5 seat. Hill, arrested last year on charges of exploiting an elderly woman, denies wrongdoing. She will face incumbent Shan Rose in November; qualifying ends next week.



Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill said Friday she has qualified to run for re-election in District 5, setting up a November contest for the seat she lost last year.

What we know:

Regina Hill announced Friday she has qualified to run for re-election in District 5. The move sets up a November contest for the seat she lost after her suspension in 2023. Hill was sidelined by a suspension from Gov. Ron DeSantis following her arrest on charges that she financially exploited an elderly woman.

Shan Rose, who won the special election to replace Hill, has also qualified to run. The candidate field will be finalized when the qualifying period closes at noon next Thursday.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Hill’s pending legal case could impact her campaign or whether voters will weigh the charges heavily at the ballot box. It is also uncertain whether additional candidates will enter the District 5 race before the qualifying deadline.

Big picture view:

Hill’s suspension was a dramatic turn for the longtime commissioner, who had represented District 5 for nearly a decade. Her arrest drew widespread attention, as prosecutors accused her of misusing the finances of an elderly constituent. Hill has maintained her innocence and is seeking to return to office while the case continues.

Dig deeper:

Hill was arrested in March 2024 following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, facing multiple felony charges including exploitation of an elderly person, fraudulent use of personal identification, and mortgage fraud.

The probe began after the Office of the Attorney General referred a complaint alleging Hill had financially exploited a 96-year-old constituent. Initially appearing to help the elderly victim by coordinating a clean-up of her home and providing community resources, investigators say Hill obtained power of attorney within a month and used it to exploit the woman over roughly three years.

FDLE agents allege Hill fraudulently obtained a second power of attorney to purchase a home with the victim as co-signer without her knowledge, spending over $400,000. She also moved into another residence owned by the victim, using about $15,400 of the victim’s money for renovations. Investigators further say Hill accessed the victim’s checking, savings, and credit accounts, spending more than $100,000 for personal benefit.

Hill was charged with three counts of exploitation of an elderly person (first-degree felonies), one count of scheme to defraud over $50,000 (first-degree felony), one count of fraudulent use of personal identification to purchase over $100,000 in services (first-degree felony), one count of fraudulent use of a parent/guardian’s personal ID (second-degree felony), and one count of mortgage fraud (second-degree felony).

