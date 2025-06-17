Suspected undocumented immigrant arrested on Florida beach for open beer can: affidavit

The Brief A man suspected of being in the country illegally was arrested on a Florida beach, according to authorities. A Volusia County deputy observed Azael Martinez Sanchez with an open beer can — a violation of beach rules — and took him into custody. The deputy later reported the incident to ICE to request a detainer, according to an arrest affidavit.



A man suspected of being in the U.S. illegally was arrested on a Florida beach last week for having an open beer can, according to an arrest affidavit.

What happened?

What we know:

On June 13, shortly after 3:30 p.m.,a Volusia County deputy arrested Azael Martinez Sanchez, 47, on a charge of having an alcoholic beverage on the beach. Sanchez was identified by law enforcement by his Florida driver's license.

The affidavit stated Sanchez was found with an open, unsealed 12-ounce can of Modelo Especial in his possession. Body camera footage shows the deputy placing Sanchez in handcuffs.

Booking photo of Azael Martinez Sanchez (Credit: Volusia County jail)

Dig deeper:

According to Volusia County beach rules, alcohol is not allowed on the beach, as is the case with most Florida beaches due to open container laws.

In this case, the deputy also contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which confirmed it would contact the Volusia County Branch Jail to place a detainer on Sanchez.

The affidavit also noted that the deputy emailed a copy of the report to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) "after reasonably believing that the defendant is in the country illegally."

The report also listed a question and answer section which listed a few questions likely asked by law enforcement to Sanchez:

"When did you enter the country? January of 2023."

" How did you enter the country? Plane"

"Where did you enter the country? Florida"

"What other states were you in prior to Florida? None"

