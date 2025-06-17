Florida man accused of peeing on Sam’s Club food, causing over $10K in damage
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after allegedly peeing on food items at a Sam’s Club in Lake County, resulting in more than $10,000 in damages.
What we know:
On May 30, around 9:49 a.m. a man later identified as Patrick Francis Mitchell was caught peeing on multiple pallets of food product at the Sam’s Club located in Lady Lake, according to a police report.
Mitchell is accused of urinating on packages of food in the store, resulting in $10,584.84 worth of damaged merchandise, police said.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief involving property damage of $1,000 or more. His bond was set at $3,000.
Mitchell pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance on June 10.
Further details about a possible motive were not released.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Lady Lake Police Department and the Lake County Clerk of Courts.