Florida man accused of peeing on Sam’s Club food, causing over $10K in damage

The Brief A Florida man was arrested after allegedly urinating on pallets of food at a Sam’s Club in Lady Lake, causing over $10,000 in damage. Patrick Francis Mitchell was charged with disorderly conduct and felony criminal mischief, with bond set at $3,000. He pleaded not guilty during a June 10 court appearance.



A Florida man is facing charges after allegedly peeing on food items at a Sam’s Club in Lake County, resulting in more than $10,000 in damages.

What we know:

On May 30, around 9:49 a.m. a man later identified as Patrick Francis Mitchell was caught peeing on multiple pallets of food product at the Sam’s Club located in Lady Lake, according to a police report.

Mitchell is accused of urinating on packages of food in the store, resulting in $10,584.84 worth of damaged merchandise, police said.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief involving property damage of $1,000 or more. His bond was set at $3,000.

Mitchell pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance on June 10.

Further details about a possible motive were not released.

