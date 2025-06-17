44 arrested in Florida retail theft operations as part of nationwide blitz, AG says

The Brief More than 40 have been arrested, and more than $207,000 in stolen goods has been recovered, during a nationwide retail theft blitz. The multi-agency effort, led by Attorney General James Uthmeier and FDLE, targeted organized retail crime rings. Officials credit strong collaboration for the successful crackdown on theft impacting Florida retailers.



Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced the statewide results of Florida’s participation in a nationwide organized retail theft blitz operation, which resulted in more than 40 arrests.

What happened?

What we know:

During the multi-day operations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) joined law enforcement agencies and retailers from across the state to take down more than 40 criminals.

The nationwide blitz operation targeted criminals and organized crime rings that prey on retailers. Authorities said those arrested stole a range of merchandise, including personal grooming products, clothing, sporting goods and home repair tools.

Working with FDLE, Uthmeier said authorities made 44 arrests, including three undocumented immigrants, and recovered more than $207,000 in stolen assets. Thsoe arrested are facing charges including shoplifting, petit theft, fraudulent returns, drug possession and trespassing.

Who was involved in the arrests?

Local perspective:

The attorney general said the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange (FORCE) played a significant role in the crackdown.

The statewide operation was a joint effort conducted by FDLE, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Altamonte Springs Police Department, Gainesville Police Department, Orlando Police Department, Sanford Police Department, Sunrise Police Department and Tallahassee Police Department.

‘The rule of law means something in Florida’

What they're saying:

"Due to great coordination among our state law enforcement and Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange, 44 criminals were arrested as part of a nationwide organized retail theft blitz," Uthmeier said. "The rule of law means something in Florida; this is another example of our state working with law enforcement to stop criminals."

"FDLE was proud to take part in the National Organized Retail Crime Blitz in support of Attorney General James Uthmeier’s initiative to crack down on retail crime across the state," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. "We are a law-and-order state, and together with our local and state partners are committed to protecting Florida’s businesses and communities."

"Florida’s retailers deeply value our strong partnership with law enforcement — our most important ally in the fight against organized retail crime," Florida Retail Federation President & CEO R. Scott Shalley said. "The success of this nationwide blitz, and Florida’s significant role in it, underscores the impact of collaboration through FORCE. We commend Attorney General Uthmeier, FDLE, and all participating agencies for their continued commitment to safeguarding Florida’s businesses, employees, and customers from these criminal networks."

