Suspect wanted for shooting death of DeLand man

article

DeLand police officers are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 40-year-old man in DeLand late Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the 700 block of East Walts Avenue just after 11 p.m. The victim called 911 saying he had been shot.

When officers arrived they found the 40-year-old man who had been shot several times.

Police say he was taken to AdventHealth DeLand by ambulance but was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.