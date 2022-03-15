Daytona Beach murder suspect taken to Volusia County, faces added 'illegal immigrant' charge

article

The man accused of stabbing a Daytona Beach couple to death has been transferred from the Orange County Jail to the Volusia County Jail.

Jean Robert Macean, 32, faces two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Brenda Aultman, 55, and Terry Aultman, 48. He also faces an additional charge as an "illegal immigrant/alien," according to jail records.

Macean was arrested in Orlando last week after police said the Aultmans were brutally murdered days earlier during Bike Week.

Macean is a resident of Orlando. He was captured at 5316 Point Vista Circle around 11 a.m. on Thursday mornin and was taken into custody with the assistance of the Orlando Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Terry and Brenda Aultman were fatally stabbed on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Daytona Beach Florida.

Police said the Aultmans were heading home on their bicycles in the early morning hours of March 6 when someone slashed their throats and stabbed them. Their bikes were located next to their bodies, near Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Blvd. The husband and wife were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives say they had over 100 tips come in one day after announcing a $50,000 reward for Macean's capture. They believe this was a random act of violence.

"This was one of the most brutal murders I've ever seen in my 20-plus years as a police officer in Daytona Beach," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. "We thank the entire Daytona Beach community and the communities around us for providing our detectives with over 100 tips."

Macean went before a judge on Friday. The judge decided on no bond.

