Suspect in custody after taking Hungry Howie's employee hostage, police say

A man who police way barricaded himself inside an Altamonte Springs pizza restaurant on Monday and held an employee of the restaurant hostage for several hours is now in custody.

Police arrested Neal Pittard, 49. He's facing charges of false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and battery. The employee who was allegedly held hostage was rescued and unharmed, according to police.

Altamonte Springs police officers arrived at a Hungry Howie's Pizza on State Road 434 around 5:20 p.m. in reference to a "barricaded subject." Investigators said they received a call from the man’s wife asking that they conduct a well-being check on him.

A FOX 35 News crew was told that the man was a customer at the restaurant. Witnesses told police officers that he began threatening employees before taking one employee hostage.

A police spokesperson said the man was believed to be in possession of some type of firearm "with an orange tip."

People who live in the area are shocked that something like this happened.

"I live in Altamonte 10 years, Orlando all my life. We've never seen anything this crazy."

As far as Pittard's arrest history, records who he was arrested in 2004 by Orlando police for fleeing or attempting to elude police and resisting an officer without violence.

