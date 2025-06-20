Suspect detained following shooting of 3 people in west Cocoa, deputies say
COCOA, Fla. - Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Friday in west Cocoa.
The incident occurred on South Burnett Road, where deputies responded to reports of gunfire. According to officials, one victim sustained a graze wound, while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was detained at the scene, but no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting at this time. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office