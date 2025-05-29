3rd suspect identified in Cocoa shooting that injured toddler
COCOA, Fla. - Brevard County deputies continue to search for a third suspect in the shooting of a toddler.
Wanted Suspect At-Large:
Lynnard Semaj Woods, 19, is wanted for a shooting earlier this month in Cocoa. The child was sitting in a stroller when three people hopped out of a car and engaged in a shootout, injuring the little girl.
Lynnard Woods
Two others have already been arrested.
The backstory:
The shooting happened on May 13 outside the Cocoa Meat & Produce on South Burnett Road in West Cocoa, officials said.
Three people in a black Mercedes and a man and woman pushing a stroller with a toddler in it began shooting at each other in a "gunfight," Sheriff Ivey said. The fight was apparently over some ongoing feud between the groups.
The baby was shot in the pelvis and is expected to survive.
The 17-year-old boy who was walking with the woman and baby was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm. A 32-year-old man was also arrested on a number of charges related to the incident.
What they're saying:
Authorities are looking for one more person.
"It takes a community to protect a community, and Brevard County is the best there is at doing it, so let’s serve up a little Brevard County Justice and put Woods where he belongs, behind bars at Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, email wheeloffugitive@bcso.us or call the Fugitive Unit directly at 321-622-1227.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.