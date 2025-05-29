3rd suspect identified in Cocoa shooting that injured toddler

The Brief A toddler was shot in the pelvis on May 13, outside Cocoa Meat & Produce, where three men opened fire on a 17-year-old who was with the child and her mother. Two suspects have been arrested in the case. A third suspect, Lynnard Semaj Woods, 19, remains at large, and investigators are still working to determine the motive.



Brevard County deputies continue to search for a third suspect in the shooting of a toddler.

Wanted Suspect At-Large:

Lynnard Semaj Woods, 19, is wanted for a shooting earlier this month in Cocoa. The child was sitting in a stroller when three people hopped out of a car and engaged in a shootout, injuring the little girl.

Lynnard Woods

Two others have already been arrested.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on May 13 outside the Cocoa Meat & Produce on South Burnett Road in West Cocoa, officials said.

Three people in a black Mercedes and a man and woman pushing a stroller with a toddler in it began shooting at each other in a "gunfight," Sheriff Ivey said. The fight was apparently over some ongoing feud between the groups.

The baby was shot in the pelvis and is expected to survive.

The 17-year-old boy who was walking with the woman and baby was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm. A 32-year-old man was also arrested on a number of charges related to the incident.

What they're saying:

Authorities are looking for one more person.

"It takes a community to protect a community, and Brevard County is the best there is at doing it, so let’s serve up a little Brevard County Justice and put Woods where he belongs, behind bars at Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, email wheeloffugitive@bcso.us or call the Fugitive Unit directly at 321-622-1227.

