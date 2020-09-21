Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
11
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:13 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 6:45 PM EDT, Orange County
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Lake Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County

Suspect charged with kidnapping after carjacking vehicle with 3 kids inside; 2nd suspect at large

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Polk-county
FOX 13 News
article

(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

BARTOW, Fla. - Police say a mom in Bartow was carjacked while her three kids were in the backseat.

Bartow police said the mom was outside of her home just before 8 p.m. Sunday and had secured all three of her children in the car while the father was still inside the house.

When the mom got into the driver's side of the car, one suspect pulled a gun and ordered her out of the vehicle.

After the mom said her children were in the car, the suspect forcibly pulled her from the driver's side.

Related: Lawmakers introduce Senate bill that would make attacks on police officers a federal crime

Police said the suspect then got into the driver's seat while a second suspect got into the passenger seat, then took off.

As officers searched the area, dispatchers received a call saying two of the children were located in the middle of the road nearby. A second caller said a third child was left in the road at another location. Officers safely recovered all three children.

Investigators located the stolen vehicle in Tampa, in the area of Nebraska Ave and Columbus Drive.

Related: Winter Haven police search for two shoplifting suspects

Tampa police located one of the suspects, identified as 25-year-old Deshawn Newland. The mother positively identified Newland as one of the suspects who had carjacked her.

Newland was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of child endangerment, discharging a firearm in public, and violation of probation.

However, the second suspect is still on the run. Anyone with information is urged to call Bartow police at 863-534-5041, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.