Suspect charged after fatally stabbing man at Florida hotel, deputies say

A man is being held in jail without bond after he allegedly stabbed another man to death at a Sumter County hotel, officials said.

Deputies said the incident happened Saturday evening, shortly before 8 p.m., at a Day's Inn hotel located at 551 E SR 44 in Wildwood.

Officials identified the victim killed as 25-year-old Bilder Eulaio Pablo, who was reportedly an illegal immigrant from Guatemala. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ricardo Agustin Lorenzo (Photo credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, 49-year-old Ricardo Agustin Lorenzo, who was also an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was found hiding a short time later along the wood line of Interstate 75, deputies said.

Lorenzo is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Sumter County jail has contacted the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency and a detainer is in the process of being placed on the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.