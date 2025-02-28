Suspect arrested in 2023 police chase that resulted in crash that killed woman

The Brief Jaicarious Grace was arrested two years after leading police on a chase that ended in a fatal crash. The crash killed Delmy Alvarez and injured her friend. Alvarez's family is suing the City of Orlando, claiming the chase violated police policy.



A Florida man has been arrested two years after authorities said he led police officers on a police chase that ended in a crash that killed 28-year-old woman.

‘I want to hug my daughter again’

What we know:

Two years after a fatal police chase, Jaicarious Grace has been arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Orlando police say Grace led officers on a high-speed pursuit on Feb. 10, 2023, which ended in a crash that killed 28-year-old Delmy Alvarez and injured her friend. Grace made his first court appearance Thursday and faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why charges were only recently filed in court, despite police submitting them to the State Attorney’s Office last fall. Prosecutors have not commented on the delay.

Additionally, while the Orlando Police Department disciplined the officer involved in the chase, it is uncertain whether any further actions will be taken regarding the department’s pursuit policies.

The backstory:

The police pursuit began when officers saw Grace run a red light. According to documents, he was traveling 82 miles per hour in the final seconds before the crash.

Alvarez, a mother of two, was killed on impact, leaving her family devastated. In the aftermath, the crash survivor filed a lawsuit against the City of Orlando, alleging the chase violated department policies, which only permit pursuits in cases of forcible felonies. The officer who initiated the chase was later suspended for 40 hours and required to undergo additional training.

Dig deeper:

OPD's chase policy states that, "officers may engage in pursuit when they have a reasonable suspicion that a fleeing suspect committed or attempted to commit a forcible felony."

These are the eight examples of forcible felonies:

Murder Armed robbery Armed sexual battery Arson or use of an explosive device to a structure occupied or presumed to be occupied Kidnapping Burglary armed with a firearm to a structure occupied or presumed to be occupied Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer resulting in serious bodily injury

The policy also states that, "a vehicle pursuit is justified only when the necessity of immediate apprehension outweighs the level of danger created by the pursuit."

Big picture view:

Orlando police have conducted nearly 155,000 traffic stops since January 2022, with 3% of drivers attempting to flee. This amounts to approximately 4,600 incidents, of which five — including the chase that killed Alvarez — were found to have violated department policies.

The case has renewed scrutiny over police pursuit policies and whether the risks outweigh the need for immediate apprehension.

What they're saying:

"I'm not happy because he's in jail. No. I'm happy because I can see we're starting now to try to get justice for my daughter," said Marta Lopez, mother of Delmy Alvarez. "I want to hug my daughter again. I want to kiss my daughter again, but I know that will never happen again."

Lopez said only God can forgive Jaicarious Grace now, because she cannot.

"I know the guy hit my daughter's car, but he's doing that because the police chased him for no reason." – Lopez

What's next:

Grace is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: