Survey on crime in Orange County to help shape new safety policies

Orange County is putting its foot down when it comes to gang violence.

The county's top citizen safety task force went to the community for help.

More than 1,800 people responded to a public survey on crime in Orange County. That survey closed on Sunday night and the responses will help shape new safety policies.

Officials said that they will recommend the new policies to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

"Now, we're at the point where we’re actually writing out the recommendations. So, when we get the survey report from the Mayor's office, that will help shape even more of what we’re bringing," FOX 35 was told.

Some of the ideas from the task force include mentoring and education. They also hope to address developing job skills and mental health needs.

