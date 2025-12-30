Expand / Collapse search

Ambulance hit while responding to crash on I-95 in Volusia County, FHP says

Published  December 30, 2025 7:44am EST
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Volusia County

A crash on I-95 northbound in Volusia County is causing traffic delays. 

The Brief

    • Two separate crashes on I-95 in Volusia County on Tuesday. 
    • A Volusia County EMS ambulance was hit from behind while responding to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound near mile marker 286, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 
    • The paramedics were not injured in the crash; three other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County ambulance was hit from behind while responding to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

What we know:

Both crashes happened Tuesday on I-95 northbound at mile marker 268 near Ormond Beach. 

The Volusia County EMS ambulance was responding to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 268. According to FHP, as the ambulance slowed down to assist with the crash, it was struck from behind. The collision sent the ambulance and the vehicle that struck it off the roadway and into a guardrail, FHP said. 

Three people from the two crashes were taken to Daytona Halifax Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP. The two paramedics were not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, FHP said. 

The left lane was blocked while crews cleared the scene, which caused traffic delays for the morning commute. 

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol. 

