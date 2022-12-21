'Surfing Santas' prepare for annual Christmas Eve event at Cocoa Beach

What started as a small family outing in 2009 has become one of the largest events for Cocoa Beach and a viral sensation.

It was briefly put on pause due to the pandemic but made a triumphant return in 2021. Officials said about 10,000 people attended last year's event with crowds stretching three blocks just to get onto the beach. Nearly 400 Santa's registered to hit the surf. Crowds are expected to be even bigger this year.

The annual Christmas tradition has raised more than $100,000 for local charities including Grind For Life which helps people with cancer and the Florida Surf Museum.

https://surfingsantas.org/

When: December 24, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Raffle drawing at 11:30)

Full Schedule

Where: 3 Minutemen Causeway Beach, Cocoa Beach

Admission: FREE!

Raffle details: This year, you can win a SUV from Surfing Santas! For the first time ever, you can enter our raffle to win a 1996 Toyota Hilux "Surf" SUV! Tickets will be available on the beach at the event.